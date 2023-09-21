In this episode, Eileen Donnelly, the Director and Founder of Ripple & Co, delves into the significance of cultivating a workplace environment where individuals are at ease discussing their mental wellbeing.

self

UHY Cast: Episode 7

Eileen also offers her insights and key tips on corporate obligation concerning the mental health and overall wellbeing of staff, and a quick win to address positive mental health and wellbeing in your workplace.

UHY Cast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, click here to listen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.