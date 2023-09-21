To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, Eileen Donnelly, the Director and Founder of
Ripple & Co, delves into the significance of cultivating a
workplace environment where individuals are at ease discussing
their mental wellbeing.
UHY Cast: Episode 7
Eileen also offers her insights and key tips on corporate
obligation concerning the mental health and overall wellbeing of
staff, and a quick win to address positive mental health and
wellbeing in your workplace.