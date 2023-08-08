ARTICLE

UK: Infographic: Emotional And Physical Wellbeing Are Top Priorities For Global Employers

Emotional and physical wellbeing are top priorities for global employers

Nearly half of employers already promote virtual care solutions for mental health conditions

40% are planning to implement or redesign their employee assistance program (EAP)

Other actions employers are taking to address emotional wellbeing

Employers have taken action or are planning on taking action to address emotional wellbeing in the upcoming years. Action taken Planning action for 2023 Considering action for 2024 or 2025 Use campaigns to address stigma around mental health issues 47% 19% 10% Have an organization-wide mental health strategy/action plan 45% 25% 13% Provide grief counselling 43% 11% 10% Offer programs to support chronic mental health conditions 39% 20% 13% Look for opportunities to build employee resilience 33% 24% 16%

45% of employees with mental health issues agree that the resources and initiatives provided by their employer have helped them to improve their mental health

Actions employers are taking to improve employees' physical wellbeing

62% of employers offer health risk screenings/assessments today

33% of employers offer lifestyle risk management programs

Other actions employers are taking to address physical wellbeing

Employers have taken action or are planning on taking action to address physical wellbeing in the upcoming years. Action taken Planning action for 2023 Considering action for 2024 or 2025 Offer recommended vaccinations 59% 8% 5% Promote the use of virtual care 55% 11% 9% Offer healthy food options 44% 18% 8%

46% of employees agree that the resources and initiatives offered by their employer have encourages them to live a healthier lifestyle

Actions to take now!

Regularly communicate with employees about the importance of their wellbeing and available resources Use virtual solutions top provide additional access options Use employee listening strategies to identify the needs of your specific population Create and/or activate your wellbeing champions to promote your wellbeing resources For help in developing a wellbeing strategy or refreshing your current approach, contact WTW

About the survey: 35,549 employees participated in the 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey. 974 employers participated in the 2022 Global Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey (respondents employ three million workers).

