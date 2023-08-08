Emotional and physical wellbeing are top priorities for global employers
- Nearly half of employers already promote virtual care solutions for mental health conditions
- 40% are planning to implement or redesign their employee assistance program (EAP)
Other actions employers are taking to address emotional wellbeing
|Action taken
|Planning action for 2023
|Considering action for 2024 or 2025
|Use campaigns to address stigma around mental health issues
|47%
|19%
|10%
|Have an organization-wide mental health strategy/action plan
|45%
|25%
|13%
|Provide grief counselling
|43%
|11%
|10%
|Offer programs to support chronic mental health conditions
|39%
|20%
|13%
|Look for opportunities to build employee resilience
|33%
|24%
|16%
45% of employees with mental health issues agree that the resources and initiatives provided by their employer have helped them to improve their mental health
Actions employers are taking to improve employees' physical wellbeing
- 62% of employers offer health risk screenings/assessments today
- 33% of employers offer lifestyle risk management programs
Other actions employers are taking to address physical wellbeing
|Action taken
|Planning action for 2023
|Considering action for 2024 or 2025
|Offer recommended vaccinations
|59%
|8%
|5%
|Promote the use of virtual care
|55%
|11%
|9%
|Offer healthy food options
|44%
|18%
|8%
46% of employees agree that the resources and initiatives offered by their employer have encourages them to live a healthier lifestyle
Actions to take now!
- Regularly communicate with employees about the importance of their wellbeing and available resources
- Use virtual solutions top provide additional access options
- Use employee listening strategies to identify the needs of your specific population
- Create and/or activate your wellbeing champions to promote your wellbeing resources
- For help in developing a wellbeing strategy or refreshing your current approach, contact WTW
About the survey: 35,549 employees participated in the 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey. 974 employers participated in the 2022 Global Wellbeing Diagnostic Survey (respondents employ three million workers).
