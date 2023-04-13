Our March update covers the following:
- We look at statutory mechanisms for cross-border transfer of personal information in Mainland China, including the new standard contract formulated by the Cyberspace Administration of China. Click here to see the implications for employers.
- In Taiwan, terminating employment on the basis of poor performance is challenging so we set out a summarised guidance on procedural steps to establish poor performance, as well as notice and severance pay requirements for termination on the grounds of performance. Click here to see the summary.
- In Singapore, the court in Public Prosecutor v Manta Equipment (S) Pte Ltd [2022] SGHC 157 revised the sentencing framework and increased sentencing benchmarks for breach of statutory workplace health and safety duties. Click here to read the update.
- Our Compliance Check this month reminds employers in the Philippines of their obligations concerning sexual harassment at the workplace, including the duty to create a committee on decorum and investigation. Check here to make sure your company is compliant.
- Our Asia comparative article this month compares employers' record retention obligations and employees' data access rights across Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. Click here to compare the rules.
