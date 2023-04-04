ARTICLE

Welcome to season 4 of The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, you'll hear from personal injury lawyers, and mental health first aiders, Debbie and Karen. They discuss mental health in the workplace and how Lanyon Bowdler excels in the support it offers to staff. Their work involves working with clients affected by all types of personal injury claims, including fatalities and catastrophic life changing injuries. They signpost clients and their families to mental health support, and recognise the importance of supporting their team's wellness.

