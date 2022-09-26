ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Limits on tribunal awards will increase from 6 April 2022 as follows:

The cap on a week's pay (used to calculate the basic awards in unfair dismissal cases and statutory redundancy payments) will increase to £571 (from £544).

The maximum compensatory award for ordinary unfair dismissal will increase to £93,878 (from £89,493).

Minimum amount of unfair dismissal basic award for trade union, health and safety, working time representative, pension scheme trustee and employee representative dismissal will increase to £6,959 (increased from £6,634).

The maximum basic award for unfair dismissal will increase to £17,130. This means the maximum award for an ordinary unfair dismissal is now £111,008.

A note for employers

The new figures apply where the effective date of termination in dismissal cases and the relevant date for redundancy payments falls on or after 6 April 2022. This means that for any redundancies taking effect on or after 6 April 2022, statutory redundancy payments will need to be recalculated in line with the increased limits.

Originally Published 01 March 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.