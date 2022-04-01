ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our March update covers the following:

a review of the recent case of MAK v LA [2022] HKCFI 285 in Hong Kong, which considered conflicting dispute resolution clauses in an employment contract and bonus letter, and the need for employers to adopt express, clear and consistent provisions

in the PRC, the central government continues to grapple with declining birth rates. The latest measure, which allows couples to have three children, has been supplemented by provincial changes to maternity benefits. The key changes are summarised here.

In Singapore, the employment of foreign manpower remains an increasingly important issue, with the recent introduction of a points based system. Read the new rules here.

Our Compliance Check this month looks at sickness benefit in the Philippines.

Our Asia Comparative Article looks at retirement obligations across Singapore, Hong Kong, the PRC, Indonesia and Thailand.

We wrapped up our four-part health and safety webinar series earlier this month. If you missed any of the episodes, the recordings can be accessed here: Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3 and Episode 4.

As always, please do reach out if we can assist with any of your employment law needs across the region.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.