In this podcast Employment Partner, Tim Leaver and Associate, Sian Greenley discuss the impact of endometriosis on the workforce to mark endometriosis awareness month. Endometriosis is a chronic condition that affects around 1 in 10 individuals assigned female at birth. This podcast raises awareness of the potential impact this condition can have on the workforce and the steps that employers can take to support their employees with this condition.

