Our January update covers the following:

a decision from the apex court in Malaysia which held that where employment is terminated, an employer can only rely on reasons present at the time of the dismissal to justify such a decision. Factors that come to light subsequently cannot be considered. Read our case note here.

in the PRC bonus and equity incentive preferential rules have been extended – see how this affects your business here.

bonus and equity incentive preferential rules have been extended – see how this affects your business here. our Compliance Check considers changes to the Child Development Co-Savings Act 2001 in Singapore

our Asia comparative article focuses on the requirements on mandated bonus, stock options or stock grants and commissions, comparing the rules across Singapore, Hong Kong, the PRC and Indonesia.

With health and safety rising in importance across the region, we recently launched a four part webinar series. A recording of Episode 1 (An Overview of the Health & Safety Scene in Asia) can be accessed here. To register for Episode 2 (Preventing Workplace Accidents) please click here.

