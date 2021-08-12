In episode 13 of the Shoospeak HR Podcast, Shoosmiths colleagues Andy Graham, Amy Anderson and Amy Leech reflect on the importance of using occupational health.

This episode covers:

Why employers should use occupational health providers

How to get the most out of an occupational health referral

Top tips when using occupational health

Listen to the podcast below and send us your feedback to shoospeakhr@shoosmiths.co.uk.

