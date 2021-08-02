This article addresses the health and safety concerns and queries employers in the United Kingdom must consider when making the workplace "COVID-secure." This covers the employer's health and safety obligations, risk assessments, workplace adjustments and health testing of employees. We highlight questions as *UPDATED* where guidance has significantly changed since an earlier version of this article was published last year.

Top tips:

Employers are subject to various health and safety duties, so they need to understand how these duties apply to the specific risk of COVID-19 and adapt their policies and working practices accordingly before reopening their workplaces.

Following government guidance will help but won't necessarily satisfy all obligations – employers must apply the requirements to their workplace and tailor their approach.

Click here for a quick-view checklist to help employers follow all of the key health and safety steps.

Continue reading this article from our GQ | Littler partners here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.