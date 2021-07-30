ARTICLE

Health and safety has always been a priority for employers, but it's never been more important than now.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and employees slowly making their return to the office, there are new considerations and issues that employers need to take into account to ensure that their workplaces are COVID-safe. And the implications of getting this wrong could be severe.

In this second episode of our 'Return to the Office' podcast series, Anna Fletcher is joined by partner and Health & Safety expert, Andrew Litchfield, to discuss everything that employers need to know to ensure that their return to the workplace runs smoothly and safely.

