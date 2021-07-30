UK:
Return To The Office: Episode 2 – How To Make Your Workplace Covid-Safe (Podcast)
Health and safety has always been a priority for employers, but
it's never been more important than now.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and employees slowly making
their return to the office, there are new considerations and issues
that employers need to take into account to ensure that their
workplaces are COVID-safe. And the implications of getting this
wrong could be severe.
In this second episode of our 'Return to the Office'
podcast series, Anna Fletcher is joined by partner and Health &
Safety expert, Andrew Litchfield, to discuss everything that
employers need to know to ensure that their return to the workplace
runs smoothly and safely.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
