Spring Budget 2024

In the budget of 6th March, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has presented the much-anticipated Spring Budget for 2024. Building upon the foundation laid in the previous year's 'Four Pillars' approach, the Budget outlines strategic measures aimed at further bolstering the nation's economy.

Please download our detailed Budget Summary above for comprehensive details, but the headline measures announced were:

National Insurance contributions for employees reduced from 10% to 8% from 6 April 2024

National Insurance contributions for self-employed reduced from 9% to 6% from 6 April 2024

High Income Child Benefit Charge threshold will go up from £50,000 to £60,000 from 6 April 2024. Further changes expected from 2026

VAT Registration threshold increased to £90,000 from current £85,000 effective from 1 April 2024

Full expensing extended to cover leased assets in future when affordable

Non-dom tax regime reformed from 6 April 2025. A residency based system will arrive in 2025

Higher rate of Capital Gains Tax on property reduced from 28% to 24% from 6 April 2024

Stamp Duty Land Tax – Multiple Dwellings Relief abolished

Fuel Duty – Temporary 5p cut will remain for another year

Alcohol Duty frozen for another year

Windfall Tax extended until 2029

Furnished Holidays Lettings tax regime abolished from April 2025

Vape Levy introduced and Tobacco Duty increased

Introduction of a new ISA, currently labelled "British ISA"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.