In the latest edition of our Public Law Podcast series, Jasveer Randhawa, James Wood and Paul Butcher discuss shaping and challenging policy. This is part one of a two-part series focusing on policy, and we start by looking at the formal and informal ways in which businesses can influence policy development.

