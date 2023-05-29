In the following publication, IR Global members across Europe share their expertise on some of the most pressing issues in their jurisdiction. From the broad-sweeping impact of Europe's recent geopolitical events to specific legislative changes that affect inhabitants on a more personal level, they cover a broad range of topics to provide insight into Europe's commercial landscape.

In this week's instalment, Shilpen Savani, partner at UK-based firm Gunnercooke LLP, explores the unhitching of the UK from EU law and how this will shape the United Kingdom's prospects when entering the global economy under these new regulations.

Shilpen talks about:

The UK Government is preparing to finally unhitch itself from EU law

The objectives of the Retained EU Law Bill

Employment law implications

The future of the 'Bonfire Bill'

