In this special episode of our Public Law Podcast, Andrew Lidbetter and Nusrat Zar discuss the UK's legislative response to the COVID-19 crisis.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Public Law Podcast EP3: COVID-19: Pressure Points: The UK's legislative response to the crisis

Listen to the latest episode on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotify and don't forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

Listen to the latest episode on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotifyand don't forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

You can read more about the topics discussed in this episode in the following blog posts:

We will continue to develop insights to keep you abreast of legal issues arising from COVID-19 that are impacting your business now and those you may face next. You can find further resources on our COVID-19 Hub.

We welcome feedback and if you would like us contact us in connection with the topics discussed in this podcast or to suggest particular topics for future episodes please use the contact details below to get in touch.

Originally published 5 May 2020

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.