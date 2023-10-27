ARTICLE

Earlier this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 to no longer constitute a public health emergency of international concern. Whilst this appears to officially mark the end of that pandemic, scientific communities generally agree that there will inevitably be another one. It is less clear, though, what the causal agent of the next pandemic will be.

In this insight, we will consider various candidate causal agents, with a focus on some of the RNA viruses of current concern, before exploring the technologies that may enable us to prepare for, and respond to, the next pandemic.

Viruses of ‘pandemic potential'

A pandemic is broadly defined as the spread of a disease around the globe. This is in contrast to an epidemic, where a disease is confined to a specific geographical area. All of the pandemics documented since 1918 have been linked to an RNA virus, and the ‘pandemic potential' of many RNA viruses are of ongoing concern.

Coronaviruses

In the last 20 years, three deadly human-infecting coronaviruses have emerged, namely severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 1 (SARS-CoV-1), Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and SARS-CoV-2.

So-called because of the solar corona-like appearance of the surface spike proteins, coronaviruses were once not considered threats to humans. The 10% case fatality rate of SARS-CoV-1, therefore, came as a surprise in the early 2000s. About a decade later, MERS-CoV emerged, exhibiting an astonishing case fatality rate of over 30%. Despite knowledge of these two deadly coronaviruses, the ‘pandemic potential' of coronaviruses was not truly recognised until around another decade later with the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the causal agent of COVID-19.

Compared to many other RNA viruses, coronaviruses mutate relatively slowly. However, certain mutations, when they do occur, can give rise to new variants that exhibit increased infectivity and/or immune escape. Many of these mutations localise to the spike protein, which is a structural component that enables viral entry into host cells. As the spike protein is also the primary target of many COVID-19 vaccines, spike mutations can lead to the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants that are not only more infectious but also capable of evading existing vaccine-induced immunity.

Even known variants that are near-extinct in humans can persist in animal reservoirs and be reintroduced into human populations at a later date. In North America, SARS-CoV-2 variants that were last documented in humans in 2020 have been found in white-tailed deer well into 2022. The risk of reintroduction into humans could become especially high once the immunity of older people wanes and previously unexposed younger people form a larger proportion of the population.

Beyond SARS-CoV-2 variants, closely related, potentially more lethal, coronavirus species continue to circulate in animal reservoirs and could jump from non-human hosts to humans at any point.

Influenza viruses

In the influenza virus family, only influenza A viruses are known to cause pandemics. Influenza A viruses can be classified into subtypes and then clades. Subtype classification is based on the combination of two viral proteins: hemagglutinin (H, selected from H1 through to H18) and neuraminidase (N, selected from N1 through to N11). Subtype H1N1, for example, was responsible for the 1918 flu pandemic and the 2009 swine flu pandemic. Strains related to that which caused the swine flu pandemic still circulate in humans, contributing to seasonal flu epidemics.