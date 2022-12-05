This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- EU General Court fully dismisses Ryanair challenge to Croatia Airlines COVID-19 aid
- " European Commission approves further schemes under Ukraine Temporary Crisis Framework
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission presents Communication on ensuring availability and affordability of fertilisers
- Latest meeting of EU-US Task Force on Energy Security
Medicines and Medical Devices
- HERA signs Joint Procurement Framework Contract of up to 2 million doses of monkeypox vaccine
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- Digital Services Act: Entry into force and Q&As published
- Digital Markets Act: Entry into force and Q&As published
|
COMPETITION & STATE AID
|
State Aid
|
EU General Court fully dismisses Ryanair challenge to Croatia Airlines COVID-19 aid (see here)
|
On 9 November 2022, the General Court (GC) fully dismissed Ryanair's challenge, launched on 19 February 2021, of a Commission Decision approving a Croatian State aid measure to compensate Croatia Airlines in the context of alleged damages suffered following the COVID-19 outbreak (T111/21 Ryanair v. Commission).
The contested Decision (SA.55373 (2020/N) of 30 November 2020) had approved Croatia's EUR 11.7 million direct grant to state-owned Croatia Airlines as compatible with State aid rules.
The GC, in particular, dismissed Ryanair's claims that the Commission breached its procedural rights:
The GC thus rejected Ryanair's grounds alleging procedural errors and dismissed the action in its entirety.
|
European Commission approves further schemes under Ukraine Temporary Crisis Framework (see here)
|
The Commission continues to approve additional measures under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework for State Aid measures in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
To recall, in adopting this Crisis Framework, the Commission noted that the conflict had significantly impacted the energy market, and steep rises in energy prices had affected various economic sectors, including some of those particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as transport and tourism. The conflict has also disrupted supply chains for both EU imports from Ukraine (in particular, cereals and vegetable oils) and EU exports to Ukraine.
The Commission recently prolonged (until 31 December 2023 (instead of 31 December 2022)) and expanded the Crisis Framework (see Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 90 of 28 October 2022).
Among the latest schemes under the Crisis Framework (until 18 November 2022):
Notably, the Crisis Framework complements the various possibilities for Member States to design measures in line with existing EU State aid rules. For instance, State aid measures under the Crisis Framework may be cumulated with aid granted under the COVID-19 Temporary Framework, provided that their respective cumulation rules are respected.
The Crisis Framework, applicable since 1 February 2022, will be in place until 31 December 2023. During its period of application, the Commission will keep the Framework under review in light of developments regarding the energy markets, other input markets, and the general economic situation. Prior to the Crisis Framework's end date, and in view of maintaining legal certainty, the Commission will assess whether it should be prolonged.
To view the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.