EU General Court fully dismisses Ryanair challenge to Croatia Airlines COVID-19 aid (see here)

On 9 November 2022, the General Court (GC) fully dismissed Ryanair's challenge, launched on 19 February 2021, of a Commission Decision approving a Croatian State aid measure to compensate Croatia Airlines in the context of alleged damages suffered following the COVID-19 outbreak (T111/21 Ryanair v. Commission). The contested Decision (SA.55373 (2020/N) of 30 November 2020) had approved Croatia's EUR 11.7 million direct grant to state-owned Croatia Airlines as compatible with State aid rules. The GC, in particular, dismissed Ryanair's claims that the Commission breached its procedural rights: Ryanair alleged that the Commission carried out an insufficient examination during the preliminary examination stage and s hould have initiated a formal investigation . Ryanair contended that the Commission had failed to do so and therefore deprived it of the opportunity to submit its comments on Croatia's notified measure and to provide the Commission with, in particular, factual information.



In dismissing this claim, the GC ruled in particular that Ryanair had not demonstrated the existence of serious difficulties in appraising the alleged damage suffered by Croatia Airlines that would have triggered a formal investigation (e.g., the GC held that Ryanair erroneously deemed that domestic flights in Croatia were not affected by the restrictions imposed by the Croatian authorities, and thus claimed that the Commission had overestimated the damage. The GC, however, found that the contested Decision had set out that the Croatia's restrictive measures had affected both Croatia Airlines' international and domestic flights).

and s . Ryanair contended that the Commission had failed to do so and therefore deprived it of the opportunity to submit its comments on Croatia's notified measure and to provide the Commission with, in particular, factual information. In dismissing this claim, the GC ruled in particular that Ryanair had not demonstrated the existence of serious difficulties in appraising the alleged damage suffered by Croatia Airlines that would have triggered a formal investigation (e.g., the GC held that Ryanair erroneously deemed that domestic flights in Croatia were not affected by the restrictions imposed by the Croatian authorities, and thus claimed that the Commission had overestimated the damage. The GC, however, found that the contested Decision had set out that the Croatia's restrictive measures had affected both Croatia Airlines' international and domestic flights). Ryanair further contended that the Commission failed to fulfil its obligation to state reasons, e.g. by failing to justify the fact that Croatia Airlines was distinguished from other airlines as the only one to receive aid in the form of compensation, whereas other airlines, including Ryanair, also suffered damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.



In dismissing this claim, the GC ruled in particular that by definition, individual aid benefits only one company, to the exclusion of all other companies, including those in a comparable situation. Consequently, the nature of such individual aid results in difference in treatment, or even discrimination, which is nevertheless inherent in the individual character of that measure. It also noted that Member States are not required to grant aid to all victims of damage caused by an exceptional occurrence referred to in State aid rules under Article 107(2)(b) TFEU. Thus, the contested Decision was not required to explain why it considered it lawful to grant the aid at issue solely to Croatia Airlines. The GC thus rejected Ryanair's grounds alleging procedural errors and dismissed the action in its entirety.