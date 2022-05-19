Key Points

Extension of COVID-19 related entrance requirements until 15 June 2022

Reopening of Spain's land border for select travelers from Morocco beginning 17 May 2022

Overview

The government of Spain extended its current COVID-19 related entrance measures until 15 June 2022. Currently, all travelers, regardless of country of origin, must provide proof of one of the following documents:

An European Union (EU) Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate or EU equivalent ;

; A negative COVID-19 test result indicating past infection of COVID-19 issued within 11 to 180 days of the first positive test result; or

A completed SpTH (Spain Travel Health) Control Form containing information on the traveler's vaccination history, recovery history or an approved COVID-19 test certificate

The government of Spain will also launch its first phase of reopening the land borders with Morocco on 17 May 2022. Under this initial phase, citizens and residents of the European Union and those holding permissions to move throughout the Schengen area will be permitted to enter Spain at select entrance points, including the El Tarajal crossing in Ceuta and Beni Enzar in Melilla. Beginning 31 May 2022, the government will allow cross-border, work authorization foreign nationals to enter Spain. All eligible travelers will be required to follow any COVID-19 related entrance measures.

What are the Changes

The government of Spain will extend its COVID-19 related entrance measures until 15 June 2022 due to health concerns. Beginning 17 May 2022, Spain will gradually reopen its land border with Morocco. The government emphasized that the reopening of its border with Morocco would be gradual to ensure proper health and security measures are followed.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Spain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.