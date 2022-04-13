On 1 Feb. 2022, the European Council recommended that member states of the European Union (EU) apply COVID-19 restrictions based on a traveler's vaccination status rather than the region from which they traveled, except for regions with very high-risk levels.

Many EU member states have adopted measures to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccination travelers, including those arriving from countries and jurisdictions outside of the EU. Other countries have chosen to completely lift travel restrictions for all travelers. Below is a map detailing which countries have fully reopened and which ones maintain some measure of COVID-19 entrance restrictions as of 11 April 2022.

For further information on COVID-19 entry measures and restrictions, visit Envoy's COVID-19 Resource Center.

Originally published 11 April, 2022

