ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Lifting of all COVID-19 related entrance requirements beginning 18 March 2022

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) announced that it will lift COVID-19 related restrictions for all passengers entering the country starting at 4 a.m. on 18 March 2022. As a result, travelers entering the country will no longer be required to undergo entry testing or complete a passenger locator form even if they are not fully vaccinated. The government will also not require travelers to undergo day-two arrival testing.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK will lift all COVID-19 related requirements for travelers entering the country beginning 18 March 2022. The government stated that this decision was made as a result of high vaccination rates in the country.

Looking Ahead

The government indicates it will continue to ensure that contingency plans are available in order to cope with any future variants of concern. Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 March, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.