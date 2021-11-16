Key Points?

Three additional vaccines from the WHO emergency use list have been approved for travelers entering the UK

Overview

The UK government announced that COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listing (EUL) will be recognized in the government's inbound travel rules beginning the morning of 22 Nov. 2021. New vaccines on this list include Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin. A full list of vaccines approved by the UK government is found here.

What are the Changes?

Three additional vaccines on the WHO EUL will be added to the UK's list of approved vaccines for approved travel. The announcement notes this change will be beneficial for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from countries such as the UAE, Malaysia and India.

Looking Ahead

The UK government will continue to review its border measures. Continue to check the UK government's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 11 November 2021.

