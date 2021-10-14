Key Points

On Oct. 11, 2021, the UK red list was reduced to 7 countries

Proof of vaccination will be recognized from 37 new countries and territories

Overview

On Oct. 11, 2021, the UK government reduced its red country/territory list by 47 countries and territories. Click here to view the most up-to-date red country/territory list. Eligible travelers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories will face less strict entry restrictions so long as they have not visited a red list country/territory in the 10 days prior to arrival in England.

These travelers must:

Book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test - to be taken after arrival in England;

Complete a passenger locator form - to be completed in the 48 hours before arrival in England

Take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 - once the traveler has entered England;

Book this test before travel

What are the Changes?

By removing 47 countries and territories from the red country/territory list, travelers will have an easier time travelling abroad, and returning fully vaccinated passengers from these locations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the UK's government website for further updates and Envoy's website for additional information.

Originally published 12 October 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.