The UPC opened its doors on 1 June 2023 with 17 signatory states having ratified the UPC agreement and consequently being covered by the decisions of the new court. Seven further UPC signatory states (Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Romania, Slovakia with a sizable total coverage of about 61 million consumers) have yet to ratify the UPC agreement. Ireland had planned to hold the referendum required for this purpose in June on the day local and European elections are also held.

This plan is now in doubt. The Family and Carers referendum recently held in Ireland was soundly defeated. In the wake of this result, the Irish government is said to now review the future of the UPC referendum. We understand that no decision has been made yet. It is not believed that this change in approach is a reflection of the merits of the UPC agreement as seen by the Irish government.

