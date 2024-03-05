As legal advisers to the public sector, we are seeing a general uptick in the number of procurements that we are being asked to support upon which relate to digitalisation programmes. Digitalisation can unlock a number of efficiencies and has the ability to modernise how Government works.

In our new podcast series focusing on digitalisation within the public sector, our lawyers take you through key topics of digitalisation and difficulties that may arise for those working in the public sector to equip you with the knowledge to deal with technology-based procurements.

In this first episode, Jocelyn Paulley, partner in our IT and Outsourcing team, takes you through the basics of digitalisation; what it is, and the benefits and different types of contracts related to technology.

Listen to the episode

