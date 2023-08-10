The UK's departure from the European Union has not led to all EU-derived law being jettisoned; on the contrary, a significant proportion of it has been kept and the UK now has a new category of "retained EU law". This briefing explains what retained EU law is and why it's important. It also looks at a number of important "separation issues", such as whether you can still claim for a breach of EU law which occurred before the end of the Brexit transition period. Important: The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023 will make significant changes to the treatment of retained EU law, largely with effect from 2024 onwards; see our briefing for more information. This guide describes the position until the end of 2023, at which point we plan to amend it to reflect the new legislation. This guide was first published in February 2022 but has been updated periodically, most recently in August 2023. 1. What is retained EU law and why do we need it? Having been a member of the EU since 1 January 1973, it's not surprising that EU law has greatly influenced the development of UK law over the past 4 decades. If all of EU law had simply been "jettisoned" on the UK's exit from the EU, this would have left substantial gaps in the UK's legal framework, giving rise to significant uncertainty. It would also potentially have deprived individuals and businesses of important rights derived from EU law which they reasonably expected to continue beyond Brexit. In order to avoid this, the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 created a new concept within UK law known as retained EU law. Retained EU law Retained EU law started life as a "snapshot" of all EU law which was in force and applicable in the UK at the end of the Brexit transition period i.e. 11 pm on 31 December 2020 (referred to in the legislation as "IP Completion Day"). This includes all EU-derived UK legislation (such as legislation to implement an EU Directive), all EU Regulations and all directly applicable EU Treaty articles, together with all relevant EU case law, EU Decisions and certain general principles of EU law. However, following the end of the Brexit transition period, that snapshot was immediately altered by UK legislation (including hundreds of statutory instruments) so as to effectively subtract or amend certain parts of EU law. These were parts which the UK either did not wish to retain at all or needed to be changed to reflect the UK's new status outside the EU. This is explained in more detail below, by reference to different categories of EU law and citing a number of examples relevant to business. In some areas, particularly those relating to trade with the EU, the end of the Brexit transition period has already resulted in important changes - see for example our guide to the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement. However, looking more widely, if you were to compare the current picture with the initial "snapshot" as it existed at 11 pm on 31 December 2020, you would find that in many areas they continue to look quite similar - and it is only by looking closely at the detail that any differences are apparent. Of course, as time goes on, more differences are likely to emerge, especially if the UK chooses to diverge significantly from the EU's approach - see further Section 10 below. Retained EU law database The Government has set up a searchable database of retained EU law. However, bear in mind that it does not claim to be fully comprehensive and does not link directly to the full text of the relevant law, as modified by UK legislation (where applicable). If you require assistance with identifying retained EU law relevant to your business, see Section 11. "Sunsetting" and other proposals for change In September 2022, the Government published a Bill proposing wide-ranging changes, including setting a "sunset" date of 31 December 2023 for the majority of retained EU legislation to expire (unless expressly preserved). See Section 10 for more details. 2. Does any EU law continue to apply in the UK? The Northern Ireland Protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement provides that certain aspects of EU law continue to apply "to and in the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland". This reflects the unusual status of Northern Ireland, which continues to benefit from free movement of goods with the EU (whereas the rest of the UK does not). Which EU laws continue to apply as regards Northern Ireland? The Northern Ireland Protocol lists the provisions of EU law which continue to apply as regards Northern Ireland. They include: the EU state aid rules;

certain EU legislation relevant to goods (notably product standards), customs and VAT; and

certain EU legislation relating to wholesale electricity markets. This has significant practical implications for trade in goods between the mainland UK and Northern Ireland; for example, as a general rule, goods from the UK destined for Northern Ireland must meet EU standards, as specified in the Protocol. It also has implications for decisions by the UK Government to award subsidies or other forms of state aid; for example, certain types of aid would arguably need prior approval from the European Commission (if the measure would be likely to have an impact on trade in goods or electricity between Northern Ireland and the EU). For more information, see our briefings on the UK's post-Brexit state aid regime and the Subsidy Control Bill. Aside from the provisions listed in the Northern Ireland Protocol, EU law ceased to apply in the UK with effect from 11 pm on 31 December 2020. However, as explained in Section 1 above, the concept of retained EU law means that for practical purposes, many aspects of EU law remain relevant in the UK. Strictly speaking though, all of this retained EU law now forms part of UK law (which is now distinct from EU law and may develop in a different way in future). 3. What has happened to EU Directives? Save to the limited extent provided for in the Northern Ireland Protocol (see Section 2 above), EU Directives ceased to apply in the UK with effect from 11 pm on 31 December 2020. This in itself did not risk leaving a significant "hole" in UK law because EU Directives have to be implemented through national legislation, which meant that the UK already had measures on its own statute book in all the areas covered by EU Directives. Furthermore, section 2 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 expressly preserved all EU-derived domestic legislation (which includes all UK legislation implementing EU Directives). The issue for the UK Government was simply how to make the existing EU-derived domestic legislation fit for life outside the EU. This has been achieved by using statutory instruments to make a large number of mostly technical amendments to existing legislation. Typical changes include: Replacing references to the European Commission with UK Ministers or UK regulators; and

Removing reciprocity e.g. obligations that require EU or EEA persons to be treated in the same way as UK persons. Treatment of EU Directives: some examples Some UK legislation derived from EU Directives has been retained with no amendments at all. Examples include: the Working Time Regulations 1998, which effectively impose minimum standards on matters including working hours, paid holiday and rest periods; and

the Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993 which, among other things, give agents the right to claim post-termination payments (designed to compensate them for goodwill built up on behalf of the principal during the period of the agency). That said, subject to certain constraints (see Section 10 below) the UK is now free to change legislation in these (and many other) areas - although whether it will actually do so remains to be seen. In other cases, numerous changes were necessary to make the legislation "work" outside the EU. For example, depending on the context, references to EU supervisory institutions in many pieces of financial services legislation derived from EU Directives have been replaced with references to UK bodies such as the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulation Authority, the Bank of England or UK Ministers, as appropriate. This has happened, for instance, in the UK legislation that had originally transposed the regimes established by Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and the recast Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II). Similarly, provisions allowing for reciprocal recognition of financial services providers authorised by EU and EEA Member States and the concept of "passporting" financial services on a cross-border basis or through the establishment of branches have been removed (to reflect the UK's exit from the EU Single Market). 4. What has happened to EU Regulations? EU Regulations include legislation such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR, which is the key legal instrument governing the treatment of personal data in the EU (see below for more examples). As is the case with EU Directives, EU Regulations ceased to apply in the UK with effect from 11 pm on 31 December 2020, save to the limited extent provided for in the Northern Ireland Protocol (see Section 2 above). However, many EU Regulations have been brought onto the UK statute book and then amended, in much the same way as EU Directives. In contrast to EU Directives though, EU Regulations apply automatically to all members of the EU as soon as they enter into force, without the need for transposition into national law. As a result, EU Regulations posed a bigger problem for the UK Government than Directives; for example, if the UK had done nothing, EU GDPR would have ceased to apply, leaving a significant hole in the UK's regulatory framework for personal data. Section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 therefore brought the entire text of all relevant EU Regulations onto the UK statute book "as is". It was then a case of amending these new UK legal instruments in a manner similar to UK legislation implementing EU Directives, so as to ensure that they were fit for life outside the EU. The types of changes made are similar to those made in relation to Directives (see Section 3 above). They have largely been brought into effect using statutory instruments made before 11 pm on 31 December 2020, but which did not take effect until after that date. Retained EU Regulations: GDPR as a case study In the case of the GDPR, the full text of the Regulation (including its recitals) was "brought across" onto the UK statute book. A number of provisions were then repealed, such as those providing for cooperation with other EU regulators and those relating to decisions of the EU Data Protection Board (since the UK would not be subject to those obligations after leaving the EU). Other provisions were amended, for example to make clear that the UK version of the Regulation only applies in the UK, not the EU and to remove references to other EU legislation. However, so far as UK businesses are concerned, these changes will make little difference because the UK has not changed the substance of the rules on how personal data should be treated (although there are proposals to reform the existing regime). Treatment of EU Regulations: further examples Examples of other EU Regulations which have been brought across onto the UK statute book and amended in a similar way to the GDPR include: financial services legislation such as the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR) (part of the MiFID II regime referred to above), the AIFMD Regulation (setting out so-called Level 2 measures for the purposes of the AIFMD regime referred to in Section 3 above) and a domesticated version of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). In addition, to support those and various other financial services measures, a raft of EU Regulations setting out detailed "technical standards" have also been incorporated into UK rules with, in some cases, amendments made by UK supervisors such as the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulation Authority and Bank of England under powers delegated to them by HM Treasury.

EU Regulations relating to the procedures to be followed by the European Commission when enforcing EU competition law (which no longer applies in the UK - for more detail on post-Brexit competition law, see this briefing). 5. Do any EU Treaty Articles still apply? The vast majority of EU Treaty Articles have not been retained by the UK in any form, but there are two exceptions to this. First, the state aid rules of the EU Treaty continue to apply in respect of Northern Ireland (see Section 2 above). Secondly, where an EU Treaty Article created rights that individuals and businesses could rely on directly in courts, section 4 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 preserves those rights. One example is the right contained in Article 157 relating to equal pay for equal work between men and women, which continues to be available in UK law. Disapplication of "saved" Treaty-derived rights However, not all directly applicable EU Treaty rights continue to be available in this way and many have effectively been disapplied. One example is Article 101 prohibiting anti-competitive agreements. Since the UK already had its own national competition law in the form of the Competition Act 1998, the UK Government took the view that rights in that area were already adequately protected by existing UK law. It has therefore legislated so that the rights protected by Article 101 cease to be available in domestic law from 11 pm on 31 December 2020 (although it remains possible to sue for breaches of Article 101 that took place before then, subject of course to any relevant limitation periods - see Section 9 below). Similarly, rights relating to free movement of services (based on Articles 56 and 57) have also been disapplied with effect from the end of 2020, reflecting the UK's decision to leave the EU Single Market. It should not therefore be assumed that all directly applicable Treaty rights continue to be available in UK law. Whilst there is an indicative list of directly applicable EU Treaty Articles (see pages 24-25 of this document), the UK Government has not (so far as we are aware) produced a definitive list of Treaty-derived rights which have been retained and can still be relied upon going forward. Searches of the Government's database of retained EU law suggest that other directly applicable nights which may continue to be available include aspects of Articles 110, 111 and 113 in relation to VAT and aspects of Article 21(1) in relation to social security. However, the database only provides limited information and we have been unable to use it to extract a comprehensive list of Treaty-derived rights which remain part of retained EU law.

6. What is the status of EU case law?

EU case law is important because it clarifies how EU law should be interpreted and applied. Post-Brexit, the UK could in theory have adopted the position that, when considering retained EU law, UK courts should not be bound by EU case law, nor should they have any regard to it whatsoever. However, this would have resulted in a situation where the UK courts effectively had to start from scratch in deciding how a piece of retained EU law should be interpreted or applied. Besides placing a heavy burden on UK judges, this approach would have resulted in considerable uncertainty for business over how retained EU law would operate in practice. To avoid this, section 6 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 provides that, as a general rule:

CJEU judgments made on or before 11 pm on 31 December 2020 are binding on UK courts (see below for exceptions to this general rule); and

CJEU judgments made after that date are not binding (again, see below for exceptions), but the UK courts are free to have regard to them, so far as they are relevant to the matter before the court.

As a result, it is likely that EU case law will continue to play a significant role in the interpretation and application of retained EU law for some time to come. We would also expect the UK courts to continue to have regard, where relevant, to non-binding CJEU judgments - in much the same way as they are often prepared to consider non-binding case law from other countries (particularly common law jurisdictions) where there is limited UK consideration of the point at issue. It has also been suggested that when considering claims for breaches of EU law which occurred before 2021, EU case law after 31 December 2020 may still be binding on the UK courts - see Section 9.

Are any UK courts free to depart from pre-2021 CJEU case law?

Initially, the UK Government envisaged that, when considering matters relating to retained EU law, only the Supreme Court would be able to depart from pre-2021 CJEU case law. However, in October 2020, it decided to extend this power to the Court of Appeal and other courts at the same level. The test for divergence is "where it appears right to do so", which gives the courts a wide margin of discretion. The UK Government has also published draft legislation intended to provide more opportunities for courts to depart from retained EU caselaw (see Section 10 below).

The UK Government has also legislated to enable lower courts and regulators to diverge from pre-2021 CJEU case law in the field of competition law - although they can only do this where they are satisfied that certain conditions are met (see this briefing). It could decide to extend this approach to other areas where retained EU case law plays an important role.

Are any CJEU judgments after 2020 binding on the UK?

Articles 86 and 89 of the Withdrawal Agreement provide that CJEU judgments on matters referred from UK courts before the end of the transition period are binding on the UK. It follows that it is possible for CJEU judgments issued after the end of 2020 to be binding on the UK courts - but usually only where a referral was made from a UK court before the end of 2020. After 2020, UK courts no longer have the ability to make references to the CJEU. As a result, we are not likely to see large numbers of post-2020 CJEU rulings which have binding status in the UK - but there will be some (such as this example relating to the EU Commercial Agents Directive). A Court of Appeal ruling in March 2022 which considers a CJEU judgment from June 2021 has confirmed that the effect of Articles 86 and 89 is as described above (see paragraphs 13 to 22 of the judgment). Indeed, the Court of Appeal appeared to regard itself as bound by the relevant CJEU ruling (which concerned excise duty), despite the fact that both it and the Supreme Court are free to depart from pre-2021 CJEU case law (see text box above).

The CJEU also has jurisdiction to consider matters arising from disputes relating to a range of issues under the Withdrawal Agreement (such as matters relating to citizens' rights and the Northern Ireland Protocol). This too could result in post-2020 CJEU judgments which are binding on the UK.

Finally, as noted above, it has been suggested that when considering claims for breaches of EU law which occurred before 2021, EU case law after 31 December 2020 may still be binding in the UK courts - see Section 9.

7. Have any general principles of EU law been retained?