Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) released a Memorandum for Regional Directors ("MRD") dated January 6, 2023, providing the Office of Federal Procurement Policy contract compensation cap of $619,000 for costs incurred from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 for contracts awarded after June 24, 2014, as required by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2013. This represents an increase of $30,000 from the 2022 compensation cap of $589,000.

The January 6, 2023 MRD can be found here.

