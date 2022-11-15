ARTICLE

UK: What Are The Key Differences Between "ordinary" Construction Contacts And "long-term Project" Arrangements?

Here is a list:

The obvious one – it's in the title! Duration . The construction of the physical facility is just the starting point. Perhaps the contract envisages long-term operation – typically 20-25 years. Parties have to "live with each other"!

. The construction of the physical facility is just the starting point. Perhaps the contract envisages long-term operation – typically 20-25 years. Parties have to "live with each other"! "Employer" usually a public authority procuring high-cost infrastructure: typically, utility/transport/energy.

procuring high-cost infrastructure: typically, utility/transport/energy. Nature of work: large scale and physically complex/challenging – that shapes the kinds of practical problems that produce disputes.

and physically complex/challenging – that shapes the kinds of practical problems that produce disputes. Legal issues flowing from government/public sector involvement: overlay of public law and regulation. Public procurement; complex regulatory backdrop. Regulatory and fiscal environment often under control of the Employer itself! Can be a very unequal relationship, and a politicised one.

Long duration means assumptions/objectives behind "base case" likely to change fundamentally over life of a project.

Contract structures – very complicated with multiple competing interests. Compare an ordinary construction project with a PFI (private finance initiative) project.

Relationship with standard forms of construction contracts. By way of example, see diagram 1 "traditional construction project" and diagram 2 "long-term PPP project"

