The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) has released its 2022 Vietnam Era Veterans' Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA) hiring benchmark. The new benchmark, effective March 31, 2022, is 5.5 percent, a decrease from the 2021 benchmark of 5.6 percent. The VEVRAA hiring benchmark was established in 2014, and this year marks its eighth reduction.

Federal contractors must assess the effectiveness of their outreach and recruitment programs for hiring protected veterans using the agency's national hiring benchmark (i.e., 5.5 percent) or by establishing their own benchmarks, taking into account the five factors described in 41 C.F.R. 60-300.45(b)(2).

