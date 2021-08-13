ARTICLE

From 16 August 2021, foundation trusts and NHS England will be subject to a lower procurement threshold than previously for the application of the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR) when procuring services and supplies. Following publication of The Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2021, the threshold will reduce from its current level of £189,330 to £122,976. This is has been effected by amending Schedule 1 to the PCR to move the following organisations into the definition of central government authorities:

NHS Business Services Authority

NHS Commissioning Board (NHS England)

NHS trusts

NHS foundation trusts

NHS trusts were already subject to the lower threshold, but other bodies will need to review their planned and ongoing projects and account for the change in the way that they procure relevant services and supplies.

