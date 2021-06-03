ARTICLE

In the latest in our resilience and recovery in local government series, Trowers Partner Chris Plumley talks to Mark Davis, Partnerships and Communications Director at Public Sector Plc.

In this episode, Chris and Mark have an in-depth conversation about place-making, regeneration and how the pandemic has shaped partnerships with local authorities. They discuss how the pandemic has moulded the place-making agenda, which has moved from a conversation about the housing crisis, to a more broader discussion about the climate agenda crisis, senior living, the jobs and skills shortage and flexible living requirements.

They also discuss the future of town centres and how the pandemic has caused a sea change in how councils are viewing town centre regeneration.

Originally Published 24 May, 2021

