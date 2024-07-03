ARTICLE
3 July 2024

UK Election Horizon Session 2: Election Day Exploration | The Immigration Conversation (Video)

Fragomen's Immigration Conversation podcast episode replays a live event led by Shuyeb Muquit, exploring UK immigration policy before, during, and after the general election. Guest speakers analyze developments since their initial assessments.
UK Immigration
Photo of Shuyeb Muquit
Authors
In this Immigration Conversation podcast episode, we share a replay of a live event hosted by UK Government Affairs Strategy Lead Shuyeb Muquit. Details on this event and replay can be found below:

In anticipation of the UK's general election, Fragomen is hosting a three-part event series, each focusing on a pivotal juncture - the "before," "during" and "after" - as it relates to UK immigration policy.

This replay is the second event in the series, "Election Day Exploration," which took place on 25 June 2024. Shuyeb was joined once again by the following guest speakers to discuss how their initial 'Prelude to the Polls' assessments have developed in the period since the election was confirmed:

The first event's replay can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Shuyeb Muquit
