Space exploration continues to lead to numerous scientific advancements and benefits for the Earth. Technologies developed for space missions contribute to climate change research, natural disaster monitoring, light pollution studies and improvements in human health, among other areas.

The first installment of this blog series explored how space innovation can drive sustainability on Earth. However, despite the promising future of space exploration, we face growing challenges due to the exponential increase in orbital usage, which threatens the sustainability of space itself.

The surge in the number of satellites in orbit poses sustainability challenges and, throughout the past six decades, the space above Earth has grown more congested, littered with over six thousand tons of human-generated objects as a result of progressive space exploration by both government and the private sector.

Environmental consequences on Earth, such as atmospheric pollution arising from rocket launches and space-based tech being resource-intensive to produce are also noticeable, fueling concerns about the sustainability of current outer space activities.

According to NASA, the low Earth orbit (LEO) is currently known as the world's largest garbage dump, carrying millions of space junk debris such as pieces of space crafts – sometimes deliberately destructed or resulting from accidental collisions, rocket parts and nonfunctional satellites, which can reach speeds seven times faster than a bullet.

Due to the rate and high speed of debris in LEO, current and future space-based services, explorations and operations are at greater risk of collision, as the debris has the potential to damage spacecraft or operating satellites. This issue poses a safety risk to people and property not only in space, but also on Earth.

What was once seen as an innovative solution for Earth's garbage de-cluttering, polluting the space above us now poses a threat to humankind itself, as we begin to venture into space in search of new perspectives and opportunities to understand our planet and the solar system.

As there is yet no firm understanding of the capacity of space to cope with such increased exploitation, the unquestionable cultural, scientific, engineering and economic benefits to humankind must be balanced against the inevitable impact of its usage.

Rather than abandoning space as a potential solution, ensuring that space tech and space exploration are developed sustainably and that measures are put in place to mitigate the issues created by the space industry is paramount.

Current landscape

At present, there are no international space laws regulating countries' responsibility to clean up orbital debris and, not unexpectedly, astronomical costs are involved.

Despite the international complexities involved in combatting space-related sustainability challenges, it presents an opportunity to preserve the space environment for future generations and continue to support space exploration missions and the development of the space sector.

Multiple global initiatives have been launched for tech developed specifically to clean up LEO, such as electrodynamic tethers (developed by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency) and ultra-thin nets designed to "catch" space debris by dragging it into lower orbit (as part of a research project funded by NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts program); ground-based "Laser brooms" that strategically heat one side of a piece of space debris, changing its orbit so that it re-enters Earth's atmosphere sooner; and drag sails, which are deployed once satellites are no longer useful or attached to existing space junk, and that would help guide debris back to Earth – to name only a few.

The private sector is also joining efforts, as multinational corporations are pioneering sustainable aerospace by getting involved in task forces aimed at better managing space traffic flow to minimise the risk of collisions, in addition to developing debris monitoring and removal technology. Others are defining the economics of on-orbit servicing and working with multiple stakeholders to develop norms, regulations and incentives for the responsible use of space.

In the public sphere, the UK Space Agency (UKSA) joined efforts by announcing a new £3.5m funding package to prolong the life of satellites, showing its commitment to re-fuel space sustainability.

An additional £1.5m is being directed to feasibility studies working to tackle the space debris crisis, which contributes to the UK government's new Plan for Space Sustainability, aiming to make the UK a world leader in driving sustainability in space, whilst establishing a new Space Sustainability Standard, encourages companies to adopt best practice in space sustainability and recognise those who take steps to minimise their footprint on the Earth's orbit.

Mobility challenges

One of the main challenges to sustainability in the space industry is a shortage of skilled labour. The rapid growth of the sector has created mid-career gaps, necessitating the recruitment of qualified talent from abroad. This labour shortage threatens the expansion of the space sector and risks overworking current staff, impacting their mental health and the quality of production. Addressing this issue by hiring the right people can also help businesses avoid extra costs.

The question of how to bring skilled talent in is simple: turning to immigration to address skills gaps is an imperative step for all stakeholders in the sector to focus on. Recruitment at an early career stage by retaining apprentices, interns and graduates who are in the UK already may be beneficial in the long run, but an immediate strategy is also needed for the space industry to maintain its economic growth.

In the UK, both sponsored and unsponsored visa routes are available for the space sector to rely on in recruiting overseas skilled talent. A case-by-case review of the business needs and candidates' backgrounds will determine the best course of action.

Looking ahead

In the face of the complexities of the UK immigration system, the space sector industry will soon have the opportunity to take part in the UK's Migration Advisory Committee (MAC)'s wider stakeholder review of the recently implemented Immigration Salary List.

This will allow businesses impacted by the rise in salary thresholds and facing skills shortages to put forward their thoughts for a balanced immigration system that supports its sector's needs, to help boost the UK economy by encouraging the further development of the space sector.

