Pre-Settled Status Under EUSS Scheme Extended Indefinitely

Effective May 21, 2024, the duration of pre-settled status automatic extensions under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) has increased to five years (up from the previous two years). Additionally, pre-settled status expiry dates will be removed from the digital profiles for 'Right to Work', 'Right to Rent' and 'View and Prove' checks. Employers who have already conducted such checks for an employee with pre-settled status will not need to repeat the checks in the future, regardless of any indicated expiry dates. Despite this, the UK Home Office is encouraging individuals to convert from pre-settled to settled status as soon individuals are eligible as this provides the firmest evidence of a right to live indefinitely in the United Kingdom (especially as the mechanism for automatic upgrading to settled status remains to be finalized). As a reminder, following Brexit, EU, European Economic Area and Swiss nationals and their family members (including permanent residents) who were residing in the United Kingdom by December 31, 2021 could apply under the EUSS to prove their work, study or residence rights in the United Kingdom.

