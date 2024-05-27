ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Creative Worker Route Relaxed

Following the Home Office's most recent Statement of Changes, the Creative Worker route has been relaxed. Key changes include no longer requiring occupations to be on a Shortage Occupation List...
Following the Home Office's most recent Statement of Changes, the Creative Worker route has been relaxed. Key changes include no longer requiring occupations to be on a Shortage Occupation List to be eligible or requiring employers under the route to undertake a labour market test. Instead, applicant must either have a role that complies with the relevant Code of Practice; or where there is no relevant Code of Practice for the occupation, the applicant must be performing a role in the creative industries that appears in Appendix Skilled Occupations and be able to demonstrate that they can make a unique contribution to creative life in the United Kingdom (there are specifics available in this regard). By providing a broad requirement that can be meet in many ways, this approach allows greater flexibility for those operating in the creative industry, especially for those creative workers operating in niche areas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

