Creative Worker Route Relaxed

Following the Home Office's most recent Statement of Changes, the Creative Worker route has been relaxed. Key changes include no longer requiring occupations to be on a Shortage Occupation List to be eligible or requiring employers under the route to undertake a labour market test. Instead, applicant must either have a role that complies with the relevant Code of Practice; or where there is no relevant Code of Practice for the occupation, the applicant must be performing a role in the creative industries that appears in Appendix Skilled Occupations and be able to demonstrate that they can make a unique contribution to creative life in the United Kingdom (there are specifics available in this regard). By providing a broad requirement that can be meet in many ways, this approach allows greater flexibility for those operating in the creative industry, especially for those creative workers operating in niche areas.

