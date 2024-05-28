Employment And Immigration Law Update Seminar (Glasgow)

Tuesday 20 June 2024 | 8:30am - 10:30am

2024 has already seen significant developments in employment and immigration law. The new tax year brought legislative changes to flexible working, redundancy protection and sexual harassment. We are also seeing an increase in cases on neurodiversity, menopause and conflicting beliefs in the workplace. If the general election delivers a Labour government as many predict, there is likely to be further major changes to the employment law landscape including the possible removal of the two year service requirement for unfair dismissal claims. It is essential for businesses to keep up-to-date with these changes.

Join our employment and immigration specialists to hear about key cases from the last year and what we can expect over the next 12 months.

This seminar will be hosted in both our Edinburgh and Glasgow offices so please do use the 'book now' button below to choose your preferred session.

If you have any questions please contact events@shepwedd.com.

Agenda:

8:30am Breakfast and networking

9:00am Welcome

9:10am Case law update

9:40am Legislation update

10:10am Immigration update

10:30am Close

Book now

Expertise: Employment | Immigration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.