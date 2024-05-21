The UK Border and Immigration System is switching from physical documents such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) to eVisas.

All BRPs, which can be used to demonstrate your immigration status, expire on December 31, 2024.

The expiry of this permit will not affect your immigration status, but it will have implications for the way you prove your immigration status from January 1, 2025.

If you have become a British citizen since you were last issued with a BRP, you will have the right of abode in the UK. To prove your right to be in the UK, you can use a British citizen passport or a certificate of entitlement of right of abode.

If you are not a British or Irish citizen, you need to start take action now, before your BRP expires on December 31, 2024.

What do you need to do?

Create a UKVI account in order to access your eVisa.

You can create an account using the following link: https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa .

To create this account you will need:

Your date of birth

Your BRP Number

Your passport (if you do not have a BRP)

Access to an email address and phone number

Access to a smartphone

