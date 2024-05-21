ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Biometric Residence Permits To Go Digital: How To Prove Your Immigration Status From January 1 (20 March 2024)

DL
Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors

Contributor

Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors logo
Duncan Lewis Solicitors is an award-winning and Times 200 ranked law firm offering expert services in 25 fields, including family law, business immigration, high net divorce, personal injury, commercial litigation, property law, motoring, education and employment.
Explore
The UK Border and Immigration System is switching from physical documents such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) to eVisas.
UK Immigration
Photo of Alessandra Vinciarelli Michelangeli
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The UK Border and Immigration System is switching from physical documents such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) to eVisas.

All BRPs, which can be used to demonstrate your immigration status, expire on December 31, 2024.

The expiry of this permit will not affect your immigration status, but it will have implications for the way you prove your immigration status from January 1, 2025.

If you have become a British citizen since you were last issued with a BRP, you will have the right of abode in the UK. To prove your right to be in the UK, you can use a British citizen passport or a certificate of entitlement of right of abode.

If you are not a British or Irish citizen, you need to start take action now, before your BRP expires on December 31, 2024.

What do you need to do?

Create a UKVI account in order to access your eVisa.

You can create an account using the following link: https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa .

To create this account you will need:

  • Your date of birth
  • Your BRP Number
  • Your passport (if you do not have a BRP)
  • Access to an email address and phone number
  • Access to a smartphone

If you require assistance with creating your UKVI account and accessing your eVisa to prove your immigration status, please contact Duncan Lewis Solicitors' expert Business Immigration team, who can help you with this or with any other related matter.

If you have lost your BRP, or it has been stolen or damaged, then our team can also assist with resolving this issue.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alessandra Vinciarelli Michelangeli
Alessandra Vinciarelli Michelangeli
ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Biometric Residence Permits To Go Digital: How To Prove Your Immigration Status From January 1 (20 March 2024)

UK Immigration

Contributor

Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors logo
Duncan Lewis Solicitors is an award-winning and Times 200 ranked law firm offering expert services in 25 fields, including family law, business immigration, high net divorce, personal injury, commercial litigation, property law, motoring, education and employment.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More