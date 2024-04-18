ARTICLE

Welcome to the fourteenth episode of our Travelling. Seamlessly. global mobility podcast series. In this series, members of the Travers Smith Global Mobility team will be talking about the implications of moving your people and operations into and out of the UK, in a variety of contexts.

In this episode, Senior Associate Moji Oyediran and Associate Katie Good discuss the recent changes to the UK's immigration rules for business visitors, as well as what else should be on your radar in 2024.

