UK:
All In A Day's Work: Immigration Law Changes In 2024 (Podcast)
11 March 2024
Herrington Carmichael
This month's episode covers the changes that are coming into
force in immigration law from Spring 2024. Alex Harper and Usof
Shah will be discussing what employers should be doing now ahead of
the changes and how this could impact organisations moving
forward.
