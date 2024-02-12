ARTICLE

Welcome to our two-part Employment and Immigration 2024 webinar update. In these videos, knowledge counsel Adam Rice and Anna West, will be discussing various topics, including key cases on discrimination and clash of rights, redundancy, bonus clawback mechanisms, and non-competes, as well as the legal developments in store this year regarding sexual harassment, diversity, flexible working, family friendly rights, holiday and other workers' rights.

In part 1 of this update, we look back at cases from 2023 and discuss the key takeaway points for employers.

In part 2 of this update, we look forward as we round up key developments in employment law and immigration on the horizon for 2024 and beyond.

