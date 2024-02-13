In this episode of Herrington Carmichael's All in a Day's Work Employment and Immigration Law podcast, we are discussing post termination restrictions. We're taking it back to basics by looking at what post termination restrictions are, whether their enforceability can be challenged and what happens when they are breached. We also discuss our top tips for drafting post termination restrictions for employers to give them the best chance of being able to successfully enforce them.

All in a Days Work - Introduction to Post Termination Restrictions

