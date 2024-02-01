FROM 6TH APRIL 2024 SPONSOR ORGANISATIONS NO LONGER NEED TO RENEW THEIR SPONSOR LICENCE

To employ migrant workers on work permits in the UK, employers must first obtain an authorisation from the Home Office called 'Sponsor licence' and be on the Home Office Register of Licensed Sponsors: Workers. To get the sponsor licence, organisations need to apply to the Home Office by completing an online application form and submitting the required specified information and documents.

Until recently, sponsor licence was valid for 4 years and had to be renewed before the expiry date. This is due to change from 6th April 2024, when sponsor organisations will no longer need to renew the licence.

FOR THE ATTENTION OF ALL SPONSORS WITH A LICENCE EXPIRY DATE ON OR AFTER 6 APRIL 2024

From 6 April 2024 Home Office will remove the requirement to renew your sponsor licence. If your licence is due to expire on or after this date you will no longer need to apply to renew your licence or pay a renewal fee. To prepare for this, Home Office have extended licence expiry dates on all licences due to expire on or after 6 April 2024 by 10 years. You do not need to take any action. If you have already received a notification to renew your licence, please ignore it.

You can select the 'Licence Summary' function in Sponsor Management System (SMS) to view your licence expiry date. Information on the renewal process can be found in the Home Office Sponsor Guidance. If you have already made an application to renew your licence Home Office will contact you shortly and arrange to refund your renewal fee.

FOR THE ATTENTION OF ALL SPONSORS WITH A LICENCE EXPIRY DATE BETWEEN 25 JANUARY 2024 AND 6 APRIL 2024

When your licence is due to expire before 6 April 2024, if you want to remain licensed beyond this date, you will need to apply to renew it and pay a renewal fee before the expiry date. You will not need to apply to renew it again. You can select the 'Licence Summary' function in Sponsor Management System (SMS) to view your licence expiry date. Information on the renewal process can be found in the Home Office Sponsor Guidance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.