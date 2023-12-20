self

In our latest podcast, Matthew Davies, Partner and Head of Business Immigration is joined by colleagues Stacey Lambert, Associate, Maha Ajaj, Paralegal and Dana Munteanu, Executive Assistant as they discuss the recent media frenzy surrounding net migration and the 5-point plan.

Our team look at these points in more detail and the impact that they could potentially have going forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.