The UK offers a range of immigration routes for foreign nationals with experience in theatre, dance, combined arts, TV and film who wish to work in the UK. In some categories applicants need to be sponsored by an employer, whilst other categories allow employment in the arts, film and television sector without sponsorship.

In this webinar, first broadcast on 29 November 2023, Gillian McCall and Olivia Waddell looked at the main immigration routes available to those with experience in theatre, dance, combined arts, TV and film – both on stage and in production – giving participants the information they needed to assess their immigration options based on their own, their employee's or their talent's, experience and expertise.

Webinar: UK Visas for Stage and Screen

Topics discussed included:

The various UK immigration routes available to those with experience in theatre, dance, combined arts, TV and film;

The Home Office requirements for each of the immigration categories;

The pros and cons of each immigration route;

The eligibility requirements of the Global Talent Arts & Culture and Film & Television routes.

Download the presentation (PDF)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.