This episode is part three in our podcast series on globalisation in the world of work, where we consider the issue of whether it is prudent for employees to engage in work whilst abroad. Should there be a balance between granting such opportunities and effectively overseeing them?

In this final session our experts look at some of the issues and potential benefits associated with engaging employees on a more permanent basis to work abroad and discuss what businesses need to consider from a legal, tax and immigration perspective.

Whether you're an employer, employee, or simply curious about the evolving work landscape, this episode offers valuable insights into the dynamics of global international work arrangements.

Hosted by Employment Partner, Abigail Maino, with Employment and Immigration Partner Adam Williams and Partner, Simon Bellm joining the discussion. We also have Sanjukta Ray, Employment tax solutions and global mobility manager for Menzies joining as a guest speaker. Sanjukta specializes in advising businesses on employment tax matters concerning globally mobile employees, adding a wealth of knowledge to our conversation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.