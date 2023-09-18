In this video, Employment Knowledge Counsel Adam Rice and Anna West take a look at forthcoming developments in employment and immigration law for the rest of 2023 and beyond.
Topics covered in this video include:
- Flexible working and family friendly rights
- Harassment and sexual harassment
- Fire and rehire
- Post Brexit holiday and TUPE changes
- Industrial action
- Non-compete covenants
- Business immigration
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.