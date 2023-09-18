In this video, Employment Knowledge Counsel Adam Rice and Anna West take a look at forthcoming developments in employment and immigration law for the rest of 2023 and beyond.

Topics covered in this video include:

  • Flexible working and family friendly rights
  • Harassment and sexual harassment
  • Fire and rehire
  • Post Brexit holiday and TUPE changes
  • Industrial action
  • Non-compete covenants
  • Business immigration

