Portugal is considered one of the most peaceful countries in Europe according to the Global Peace Index. The latest figures suggest that Portugal's score is even higher, making it one of the safest countries in Europe. Unlike neighbouring countries, Portugal does not attract unruly tourists. Its wonderful climate and friendly culture together with its superb beaches make it a most popular destination for British nationals to retire or relocate to, particularly as English is widely spoken.

Giambrone & Partners expert real estate lawyers (Advogados) have years of experience in guiding and advising foreign nationals when buying residential property in Portugal. Portugal's affordable lifestyle attracts families, remote workers and retirees,

Rute Lourenço, an associate in the Porto office, pointed out "With the guidance and advice of an English-speaking Portuguese real estate lawyer buying a property in Portugal is no more stressful than buying a property in the UK. The procedure may vary but Giambrone & Partners can smooth the way for you" Rute further commented "We can also assist and advise you with your application for a visa. The residency requirements in Portugal for foreign nationals are quite straightforward"

There are additional benefits for retirees relocating to Portugal in that eligible pensioners moving to Portugal under the Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) regime will benefit from an extremely favourable tax regime at a flat rate of 10% on foreign-sourced income, for instance, a pension or investment income, which is available for up to ten years. Our lawyers will help you navigate any complications that may arise and there are no situations that they have not experienced many times and will be able to remove any obstacles.

There is a wide selection of types of residential property available from small houses in remote villages, apartments in heritage buildings, villas, farmhouses, and historical properties covering an extensive variety of architectural styles and environments. Our lawyers will undertake meticulous due diligence in each country to avoid the risk of buying a property with legal irregularities.

Once you have acquired a property and relocated to Portugal on a permanent basis there is a further legal issue you must then consider, that is making a will to protect your assets for your beneficiaries, otherwise your assets will be disposed of under the strict laws of succession in Portugal. It is strongly advised that your estate is dealt with under the laws of England and Wales in an English will. The Portuguese laws of succession mandatorily designate family members as beneficiaries whereas in the UK you are permitted to leave your estate to any person or organisation you choose if you make a will. An English will enable you to make your own decision as to your beneficiaries, supported by a Portuguese will instructing that your English will is applicable to avoid any misunderstanding.

Giambrone & Partners English-speaking Portuguese Advogados can assist with all legal aspects required to be dealt with arising from your move to Portugal.

Rute Lourenço specialises in several areas such as immigration; including nationality applications and an extensive range of visas. Her considerable real estate experience is also utilised where clients also wish to purchase property. Her expertise extends in more than one direction as Rute additionally provides valuable guidance and insight in corporate and commercial non-contentious matters and has extensive experience in drafting complex cross-border contracts, providing protective clauses that offer the maximum safeguards for our clients.

