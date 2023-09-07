CURATED

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

For those with Irish ancestry, acquiring Irish citizenship and a passport is easier than one may have imagined. Through a simple and favorable program called Irish Citizenship by Ancestry (CBA), individuals of Irish descent may qualify to apply for Irish citizenship directly without residing in Ireland or making investments in the country. Not only does this process require less time and cost compared to other immigration options, Irish CBA also permits individuals to gain access to an Irish passport and all the rights and privileges that come with being an Irish citizen, making this one of the most attractive immigration options in Ireland.

Benefits of obtaining Irish citizenship

Obtaining Irish citizenship offers a range of benefits. First, successful applicants may live, study, and work freely in Ireland and any European Union (EU) member state. Second, they may vote and secure social welfare benefits, including educational and healthcare benefits, in Ireland.

With an Irish passport, one gains visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 175 destinations around the world. In times of emergency, Irish passport holders can seek assistance or protection by contacting the nearest Irish embassy or an embassy or consulate of another EU member state. In other words, securing an Irish passport not only enhances one's global mobility, but it also opens doors to new education and career opportunities abroad.

Irish CBA eligibility requirements

One advantage of the Irish CBA program is that individuals can claim citizenship beyond their parents. Those born outside of Ireland may be eligible for Irish CBA if one of their grandparents was born on the island of Ireland or if one of their parents was an Irish citizen at the time of their birth.

A number of requirements need to be considered before making the application. For instance, the applicant must typically submit documentation indicating their relationship with the Irish ancestor. They will also be required to provide documentation proving the Irish nationality of the ancestor. If the Irish ancestor was adopted, applicants will need to provide an adoption certificate issued by the central authority in the country where the adoption took place to support the application.

Notably, in certain exceptional and compelling cases, the Irish authorities may grant Irish CBA to individuals with an Irish association that is more than two generations away on a discretionary basis. In such cases, applicants seeking such discretion are expected to have resided in Ireland for a reasonable period, usually around three years, to demonstrate substantial and tangible connections with Ireland and the Irish society.

Due to the various requirements and exceptions involved, it is important to carefully review all the variables involved in an applicant's lineage to determine their eligibility for Irish CBA. This is why we Harvey Law Group adopt a case-by-case approach in determining each client's eligibility for Irish CBA and carefully identify potential challenges before assisting clients in the application process.

Irish CBA application process

The process to acquiring Irish citizenship and a passport through one's bloodline typically begins with gathering all the necessary documents that establish the applicant's link with their Irish ancestors. If the applicant does not have sufficient documentation to prove their connection to their Irish ancestor, it may be necessary to search for the relevant documents at the Irish authorities before submitting the application. Once all the required documentation is available, the application must be carefully reviewed and prepared to ensure that it meets the submission standards required by the Irish authorities.

The processing time for Irish CBA applications can vary greatly from case to case. On average, Irish authorities take around 9 months to process applications made through foreign birth registration and approximately 30 months to process applications submitted on basis of Irish associations. Longer processing times are possible if the submitted application is incomplete or if certain documentation is not properly certified or translated. If all requirements are met, the Irish authorities will issue a foreign birth registration certificate, and the individual may then apply for an Irish passport and enjoy all the rights and benefits conferred to Irish citizens.

In conclusion, acquiring Irish CBA can be a straightforward process for those who are eligible. It not only provides a simple method for those of Irish descent to reconnect with their heritage but also allows individuals to gain access to Ireland and other European Union nations. At the end of the day, we understand that often immigration can be an overwhelming and daunting experience. Whether you are retiring abroad, starting a business, or looking to obtain a second citizenship, the Irish CBA program offers a wide range of benefits that may suit your needs.

If you are interested in learning more, please contact your local HLG office here for more details. Our lawyers would be delighted to conduct a free preliminary assessment and consider if you have a qualifying blood link to meet the eligibility criteria of the Irish CBA program.

Founded in 1992, Harvey Law Group (HLG) is a leading multinational law firm with offices across Asia, North and South America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East to cater to your specific needs for immigration and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.