Changes to the UKVCAS document uploading system are due to take effect on 27 July 2023. It will be a phased implementation so that applications started prior to the new system coming into effect will remain on the old version, while those started on or after 27 July will benefit from the new version. The new version will also have a bulk upload feature allowing up to 20 files to be uploaded at once.

In addition to these changes, UKVCAS is amending its appointment booking system: free Saturday appointments will no longer be available anywhere in the UK. These slots will be redistributed throughout the working week (Monday to Friday). This is to equalise the service offering throughout the UK and also create consistency with overseas appointment availability.

Originally published 27 July 2023

