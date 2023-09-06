ARTICLE

From 24 July, the Home Office has changed rules for children using e-gates at passport control. Previously, children under the age of 12 were prevented from using e-gates and would instead have to queue to see Border Officials in person at the desk.

Now, new rules mean that children from age ten and up, of eligible nationalities, can use e-gates which is expected to ease queuing and improve traveller experience at Border Control for all – this is a welcome change in advance of the busy summer holiday period.

Originally published 27 July 2023

