The Home Office has confirmed that from September 2023, people with pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme will automatically have their status extended by two years before it expires if they have not obtained settled status. It also intends to take steps during 2024 to automatically convert as many eligible pre-settled status holders as possible to settled status once they are eligible (currently, applicants are required to pro-actively make an application to convert to settled status prior to the expiry of their pre-settled status). The Home Office will contact those who will benefit from these automatic processes.

This is a real boon for status holders who might not have been eligible to apply for settled status and are now going to be in receipt of permission to stay for an additional period of residence in the UK at no cost.

It is recommended that EU settlement status holders ensure that their digital account details are up to date to ensure they receive any relevant correspondence, and their status is duly corrected.

The Home Office has also given notice that the Surinder Singh (for family members of British nationals who have exercised free movement rights in the European Economic Area or Switzerland and are returning to the UK) and Zambrano (for primary carers of a British national) routes will close to new applications from 8 August 2023.

Originally published 27 July 2023

